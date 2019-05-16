Ordinary Days Musical

16 May 2019 9:35 PM

Guests : Byron Bure Kirsten Murphy Adam Gwon's hit musical debuted last year at the Baxter & is back for a limited one week session from 21 to the 25th of May. It tells a fresh modern story about two men & two women who navigate their relationships against the backdrop of vibrant New York City. The story will touch the hearts of audiences with its beautiful storytelling and the search for love, success and happiness. We are joined in studio by Byron Bure the director & Kirsten Murphy who plays the role of Claire.