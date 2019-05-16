Tonight with Lester Podcast

Ordinary Days Musical


Guests : Byron Bure                 Kirsten Murphy Adam Gwon's hit musical debuted last year at the Baxter & is back for a limited one week session from 21 to the 25th of May. It tells a fresh modern story about two men & two women who navigate their relationships against the backdrop of vibrant New York City. The story will touch the hearts of audiences with its beautiful storytelling and the search for love, success and happiness. We are joined in studio by Byron Bure the director & Kirsten Murphy who plays the role of Claire.

EWN Headlines
Caster Semenya to miss Diamond League after gender ruling
Caster Semenya to miss Diamond League after gender ruling

The double Olympic champion, who won gold in Rio in 2016 and London four years earlier, will not lineup for the 800m.
Lazy councillors will get the chop - Julius Malema
Lazy councillors will get the chop - Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said the axe would fall on the party’s leaders in provinces that have failed to reach election targets.
Duduzane Zuma homicide trial: Expert certain speed wasn't cause of fatal crash
Duduzane Zuma homicide trial: Expert certain speed wasn't cause of fatal crash

Road crash reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said they couldn’t estimate the speed at which Zuma was travelling when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in February 2014.
