16 May 2019 10:01 PM

Guest : Nathaniel Witbooi His & Hers Nathaniel Witbooi & Caldine Wyngaard His & Hers is a cover/singer song writer duo based in Cape Town. We have a knack of doing original covers and making songs our own. We have performed at various functions and recently started gigging at Siv Ngesi’s open mic nights that take place every last Thursday of the Month at the Raddison Red. We are busy writing a few original tracks that will surface the social web in a few months, but still keeping that under wraps before we say to much. We are trying to bring back the boy girl duo scene to the cape and are ready to bring the Cape a new flavour of pop meets lo fi hiphop infusion. Nate will be in studio, unfortunately Caldine is ill & wont be able to join us tonight. We will play some of their recorded music & Nate will also perform a live track.