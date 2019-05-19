Property under R2 million

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Karen Dunlop The areas in Cape Town where you can still buy a home for under R2 million Flat salary growth over the last year has left many middle-income Capetonians concerned about property affordability. This may well be further compounded by the growing affordability gap of Cape property compared to the rest of the country. But you can still find a good deal under R2 million – you just need to know where to look, according to property agency Seeff. Below it highlighted the areas where you can find a decent home within this price range. Strand (False Bay) – R450,000 to R1.6 million Parow (Central Suburbs) – R600,000 to R1.8 million Goodwood (Central Suburbs) – R650,000 to R1.8 million Thornton (Southern Suburbs) – R700,000 to R1.7 million Parklands (Blouberg, Western Seaboard) – R700,000 to R1.7 million Brackenfell/Kuils River (Northern Suburbs) – R800,000 to R1.6 million Sonstraal Heights, Durbanville (Northern Suburbs) – R925,000 to R1.8 million Tijgerhof (Central Suburbs) – R1.2 million to R1.8 million

Flexi Time for Cape Town

Flexi Time for Cape Town

19 May 2019 10:02 PM
His & Hers

His & Hers

16 May 2019 10:01 PM
Ordinary Days Musical

Ordinary Days Musical

16 May 2019 9:35 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

16 May 2019 9:15 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

Tech Talk with Nazareen

16 May 2019 8:49 PM
Cyril's empty cabinet

Cyril's empty cabinet

16 May 2019 8:36 PM
Vietnam

Vietnam

15 May 2019 10:22 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

15 May 2019 9:19 PM
Hip Replacement

Hip Replacement

15 May 2019 9:02 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
SACP denounces ‘attack’ by SA Jewish Board on Sisulu over Israel Embassy
SACP denounces ‘attack’ by SA Jewish Board on Sisulu over Israel Embassy

This follows an article by the 'Daily Maverick' on Friday which quoted the board’s vice-president Zev Krengel who said Sisulu was a threat to the Jewish community in South Africa.
UPDATE: N1 Highway reopened following fatal multi-vehicle collision
UPDATE: N1 Highway reopened following fatal multi-vehicle collision

Four people were killed and over 20 others were injured in the 17-vehicle pileup which involved trucks, a bus, minibus taxi and cars.
Cold front expected to hit parts of WC on Monday, disaster management on standby
Cold front expected to hit parts of WC on Monday, disaster management on standby

The cold front is expected in the Cape Metropole, in the mountain areas of the Cape Winelands and the Overberg districts.

