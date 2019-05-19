Property under R2 million

19 May 2019 9:42 PM

Guest : Karen Dunlop The areas in Cape Town where you can still buy a home for under R2 million Flat salary growth over the last year has left many middle-income Capetonians concerned about property affordability. This may well be further compounded by the growing affordability gap of Cape property compared to the rest of the country. But you can still find a good deal under R2 million – you just need to know where to look, according to property agency Seeff. Below it highlighted the areas where you can find a decent home within this price range. Strand (False Bay) – R450,000 to R1.6 million Parow (Central Suburbs) – R600,000 to R1.8 million Goodwood (Central Suburbs) – R650,000 to R1.8 million Thornton (Southern Suburbs) – R700,000 to R1.7 million Parklands (Blouberg, Western Seaboard) – R700,000 to R1.7 million Brackenfell/Kuils River (Northern Suburbs) – R800,000 to R1.6 million Sonstraal Heights, Durbanville (Northern Suburbs) – R925,000 to R1.8 million Tijgerhof (Central Suburbs) – R1.2 million to R1.8 million