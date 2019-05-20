Beautiful News

20 May 2019 10:00 PM

Guests : Lebohang Kganye Lebohang Kganye flipped through the albums. A young woman smiled up from the photos, a familiar face from a time she didn’t recognise. After her mother’s death, Kganye searched for her presence. Afraid of forgetting the person she knew – her voice, her personality, her movements – Kganye put on her mother’s clothes and imitated her poses in the family snapshots. As she photographed these recreations, Kganye began bridging the space between loss and the continuation of life. By superimposing her self-portraits onto the old photographs, Kganye creates a striking sequence of images. She emulates her mother’s vibrancy, as the double exposure reflects the connection between parent and child. But the effect also emphasises their division in time, and Kganye’s attempt to understand her mother’s experiences. Her series, Ke Lefa Laka: Her-story, is a profound homage to the woman who raised her. Ralph Bouwers On Lavender Hill’s most dangerous street, 17 little ballerinas transcend into a world of stillness. Their dance is a fearless act of reclamation in an area notorious for its violence. Children raised in this neighbourhood are desensitised to the crime, with kids as young as 10 years old working as drug mules. Ralph Bouwers grew up here. He understands their plight. It’s why he’s dedicated to their upliftment. To break the normality of life amid gangsterism, Bouwers created The Guardians of the National Treasure in 2003. Through the NPO, he provides food, clothing and activities such as soccer and netball. Bouwers’ approach is holistic, taking into account the attention and affirmation children need. The focus on fun is an active reminder for the kids that a life of crime isn’t their only option. Bouwers’ next venture is to work with ward councillors to organise sport and recreational classes on a field alongside Blode Street, known to locals as the ‘The Battleground.’ His efforts are turning this warzone into a space of possibility, one where he can raise children, not gangsters. Stout Ever seen a dog mount a paddleboard, dive into ocean swells, and summit mountains? Stout does it with astounding ease, all while dragging his human on a leash behind him. The canine’s life is the stuff of legend. He helps protect endangered wildlife, regularly joins his local running club, and has even dabbled in a film career. But after traversing an array of fearless activities, Stout may have to take an indefinite hiatus. If Stout could talk, he’d tell us that he’s a Belgian Malinois, born in April 2011, loves catching frisbees, and is Doug Turvey’s favourite travel partner. The pair work as adventure guides in the Western Cape, leading people through a series of actionpacked activities. No hike is too long, no trail run too jagged, and no paddleboard too unstable for this team. But it’s not just adrenaline pumping journeys that Stout is known for. He’s also a very good boy. Together with Turvey, he’s taught companionship and dog care across South African townships, raised money for the Endangered Wildlife Trust, and supported the Green Dogs Conservation. Stout also fosters orphaned puppies and kittens until they’re ready for their own escapades. With sloppy kisses and boundless enthusiasm, Stout leaves an indelible mark on everyone he meets. Beautiful News made this piece for an international day of trans, biophobia and homophobia last week. This International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia we stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Be inspired by stories of South Africans who have found expression