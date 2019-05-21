New Chief Whip

Guest : Pemmy Majodina If you've never heard the name Pemmy Majodina, Well then from tomorrow you'll be hearing a lot of that name. Miss Majodina is the new ANC Chief whip in Parliament. She takes over from Jackson Mthembu, who's most likely in line for a cabinet position in Cyril Ramaphosa's administration. Pemmy Majodina is a former MEC for Public Works in the Eastern Cape. She now joins the front benches of the ANC in Parliament. She joins us on the line now from Cape Town.
