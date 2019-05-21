Joining us tonight are three new members of Parliament : *Hlanganani Gumbi from the Democratic Alliance *Naledi Chirwa from the Economic Freedom Fighters * Bavelile Hlongwa of the African National Congress They join us live on Tonight with Lester Kiewit to talk about their exciting new roles in Parliament
New MP's in the House
