Alan Winde & Cameron Dugmore

22 May 2019 8:47 PM

Guests : Alan Winde | MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape - Government | Cameron Dugmore We are joined live tonight by Alan Winde, newly elected Premier of The Western Cape & Cameron Dugmore who will be leading the opposition in the provincial legislature . Alan Winde takes over from Helen Zille as Premier of the Western Cape, so when does he & his family officially move onto Leeuwenhoff? What are the main challenges facing the new premier & what can we expect from for the official opposition?