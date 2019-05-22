They Killed Dulcie Podcast

22 May 2019 9:48 PM

Guest : Rasmus Bitsch On 29 March 1988 five bullets ended the life of South African freedom fighter Dulcie September. She was imprisoned, driven into exile and by the 1980’s she spearheaded the anti-apartheid efforts in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg from a small office in Paris. Why was she killed? Who is the shadowy network that profited from her murder? Why do her killers roam free? They Killed Dulcie is made by Sound Africa and Open Secrets. The podcast draws from research by Open Secrets for the book Apartheid Guns and Money: A tale of profit.