Boeing 737's

23 May 2019 8:39 PM

Guest : Dennis Tajer The second fatal Boeing 737 Max crash could have been prevented if Boeing listened to pilots' suggestions to improve safety, a major pilots union said as it accused Boeing of having a "poisoned, diseased philosophy." Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, told CNN that the Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed 157 people in March, could have been avoided if Boeing had listened to pilots at a meeting between the company and the union in November 2018.