23 May 2019 9:34 PM

Guests : Pierre Johnson Hanél Rüpping The CTEMF Connect Project has been established to assist in identifying talented individuals that don’t have the resources to fulfill their potential of making a career in the electronic music industry. The successfully elected Connect applicants will embark on a journey of discovery, education and unique experiences, whilst receiving a comprehensive grounding in all aspects of music production, business and performance. The culmination of this will be an EP in partnership with Universal Music, music streaming services JOOX and Red Bull Music. The most promising candidates will have the opportunity to perform at the Cape Town Electronic Music Festival, alongside artists at the forefront of making waves in the electronic music scene. Joining us are Pierre Johnson and Hanél Rüpping from CTEMF.