Tonight with Lester Podcast

Cape Town Electronic Music Festival


Guests : Pierre Johnson               Hanél Rüpping The CTEMF Connect Project has been established to assist in identifying talented individuals that don’t have the resources to fulfill their potential of making a career in the electronic music industry. The successfully elected Connect applicants will embark on a journey of discovery, education and unique experiences, whilst receiving a comprehensive grounding in all aspects of music production, business and performance. The culmination of this will be an EP in partnership with Universal Music, music streaming services JOOX and Red Bull Music. The most promising candidates will have the opportunity to perform at the Cape Town Electronic Music Festival, alongside artists at the forefront of making waves in the electronic music scene. Joining us are Pierre Johnson and Hanél Rüpping from CTEMF.

Moreira Chonguiça in studio

23 May 2019 10:02 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

23 May 2019 9:12 PM
Boeing 737's

23 May 2019 8:39 PM
Beautiful News Winner

22 May 2019 10:01 PM
They Killed Dulcie Podcast

22 May 2019 9:48 PM
Legal Hour

22 May 2019 9:36 PM
Analysis on today's proceedings

22 May 2019 9:02 PM
Alan Winde & Cameron Dugmore

22 May 2019 8:47 PM
Huawei vs USA

21 May 2019 9:32 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
US-China battle negatively affecting SA’s economic growth - Kganyago
The world's two largest economies are locked in an escalating trade battle, with tit-for-tat tariffs being imposed by the two sides.

Lesotho wool farmers accuse Standard Bank of helping broker defraud them
Both the farmers and broker Maseru Dawning are clients of Standard Lesotho Bank, and photos and videos of long queues of people waiting to receive their money from the broker through the bank have gone viral.
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries
Saray Khumalo made international news exactly a week ago when she and other team members reached the top of the world.

