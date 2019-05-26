Tonight with Lester Podcast

Gin School


Guest : Janine Shippen The coastal town of Mossel Bay is set to take the lead with the opening of a first-of-itskind gin school. The well-known Inverroche gin brand has joined forces with local businesses to offer classes on the history of the beverage, how to make one's own gin, and to showcase the unique local flavours that Inverroche gins are loved for. Joining us from Mossel bay is Janine Shippen , originator of the gin school.

No one would listen - State Capture

No one would listen - State Capture

26 May 2019 10:42 PM
No to SARS cigarette tracking

No to SARS cigarette tracking

26 May 2019 10:02 PM
Justin Ray Stoffels

Justin Ray Stoffels

26 May 2019 9:40 PM
Moreira Chonguiça in studio

Moreira Chonguiça in studio

23 May 2019 10:02 PM
Cape Town Electronic Music Festival

Cape Town Electronic Music Festival

23 May 2019 9:34 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

23 May 2019 9:12 PM
Boeing 737's

Boeing 737's

23 May 2019 8:39 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Beautiful News Winner

22 May 2019 10:01 PM
They Killed Dulcie Podcast

They Killed Dulcie Podcast

22 May 2019 9:48 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Fake 'prophet' nabbed for swindling Tshwane students
Fake 'prophet' nabbed for swindling Tshwane students

Police said the man was arrested in Sunnyside on Friday after he was spotted by one of his alleged victims.
'Eskom's financial outlook is in crisis' - Expert
'Eskom's financial outlook is in crisis' - Expert

Energy analyst Chris Yelland predicted that Eskom is expected to report a R20 billion loss for the 2018/19 financial year which ended in March.
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media with some questioning the skills of the country's soldiers.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us