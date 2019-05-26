Guest : Janine Shippen The coastal town of Mossel Bay is set to take the lead with the opening of a first-of-itskind gin school. The well-known Inverroche gin brand has joined forces with local businesses to offer classes on the history of the beverage, how to make one's own gin, and to showcase the unique local flavours that Inverroche gins are loved for. Joining us from Mossel bay is Janine Shippen , originator of the gin school.
Gin School
