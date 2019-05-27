Tonight with Lester Podcast

Convict to NCOP


Guest : Kenny Motsamai Former PAC member Kenny Motsamai, who was convicted of murder in the 1980s, has been sworn in as one of the new members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Before swearing in delegates on Thursday morning, Mogoeng took some time to address the swearing in of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Motsamai. Under the current Constitution, Motsamai would not have been eligible to stand as a member of Parliament, but since his conviction was in 1989, Mogoeng said nothing prevented him from serving in public office. Motsamai is a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and spent 27 years in jail for killing a white traffic officer. He was released from Boksburg prison on parole last year before he joined the EFF.

EWN Headlines
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'

South African mountaineer and first black African woman to summit Mount Everest Saray Khumalo, who returned home to a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, said she didn't know the whole nation was with her.

Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to death
Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to death

The office of the director of public prosecutions said the 17-year-old attacked the English teacher at the Bosele Middle School Hostel near Kuruman in January last year.
Mkhwebane playing factional politics over Gordhan report: Kathdrada Foundation
Mkhwebane playing factional politics over Gordhan report: Kathdrada Foundation

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued the report on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.
