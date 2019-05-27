Guest : Kenny Motsamai Former PAC member Kenny Motsamai, who was convicted of murder in the 1980s, has been sworn in as one of the new members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Before swearing in delegates on Thursday morning, Mogoeng took some time to address the swearing in of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Motsamai. Under the current Constitution, Motsamai would not have been eligible to stand as a member of Parliament, but since his conviction was in 1989, Mogoeng said nothing prevented him from serving in public office. Motsamai is a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and spent 27 years in jail for killing a white traffic officer. He was released from Boksburg prison on parole last year before he joined the EFF.
Convict to NCOP
