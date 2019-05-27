Guest : Jeff Ayliffe The SANDF has rejected claims that a member of its sky diving free-fall team is in intensive care after crashing into a rocket launcher. The incident happened during President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration yesterday as part of a military parade at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media with some questioning the skills of the country's soldiers. Experienced parachutist and host of the Outdoor report on the Weekend Breakfast Jeff Ayliffe
|
27 May 2019 10:02 PM
|
27 May 2019 8:58 PM
|
27 May 2019 8:33 PM
|
26 May 2019 11:02 PM
|
26 May 2019 10:42 PM
|
26 May 2019 10:02 PM
|
26 May 2019 9:40 PM
|
23 May 2019 10:02 PM
|
23 May 2019 9:34 PM