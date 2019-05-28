Guest : Dr Halima Samsodien With winter approaching we've been advised to clear our medicine cabinets of old expired medicines that has been gathering dust. Most people are not aware of the dangers of expired medicines & think that stock pilling medicines with vitamins and supplements are safe.
Throw out your old medicine
