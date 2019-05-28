Journey to Fatherhood - New Dads

28 May 2019 9:42 PM

Guest : Roni Simmons For men the birth of a child can be just a exciting and traumatic as for their partner. Many men are nowadays very involved in the birthing process & Roni Simmons from Birth Options is a facilitator that runs Ante Natal classes for men. He joins us on the line to talk about the birthing options available like natural vs C section & the pros & cons associated with both.