Guest : Roni Simmons For men the birth of a child can be just a exciting and traumatic as for their partner. Many men are nowadays very involved in the birthing process & Roni Simmons from Birth Options is a facilitator that runs Ante Natal classes for men. He joins us on the line to talk about the birthing options available like natural vs C section & the pros & cons associated with both.
Journey to Fatherhood - New Dads
