The Great Eid Butter Crisis

28 May 2019 9:54 PM

Guests : Bertus Nurjahaan It turns out that South Africa has been – and will remain for the foreseeable future – a net importer of butter. According to the Milk Producers Organisation (MPO) we do not produce enough milk solids, or butter fat to satisfy our growing demand for butter. you can probably blame Tim Noakes for that. The Banting craze which hit heady heights in 2017 coincided with the most serious drought in SA in decades led to a massive increase in consumption at a time when there was a serious drop off in milk production. There may even have been culling of dairy herds at that time which means any recovery will be slow as farmers once again build up herds. Basically, when skimmed milk production rises, we get more butter. So if you drink only full cream milk, you are part of the problem.