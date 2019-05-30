Tonight with Lester Podcast

Child Abduction


Guest : Talita Fandesi Tonight we talk to a mother, Talita Fandesi, whose 4 year old child Leola has been abducted and is currently in Burundi. Leola was allowed to leave the country as her father promised to return with her after a visit to family in Burundi, Talita signed an affidavit allowing her father Joseph Kiwawa to leave the country with her. Soon after his arrival in Burundi Talita was told that he had no intention of allowing Leola to return home. We have Voice Notes sent by the Father to Talita, they are heartbreaking to listen to, also joining us Vera Kruger from the law firm Abrahams & Gross Attorneys & she specializes Family, Divorce and Matrimonial law.

#BeautifulNews Winner

#BeautifulNews Winner

30 May 2019 9:59 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

30 May 2019 9:43 PM
Cabinet Announcement

Cabinet Announcement

29 May 2019 8:39 PM
The Great Eid Butter Crisis

The Great Eid Butter Crisis

28 May 2019 9:54 PM
Journey to Fatherhood - New Dads

Journey to Fatherhood - New Dads

28 May 2019 9:42 PM
Throw out your old medicine

Throw out your old medicine

28 May 2019 9:02 PM
Mass Iftaar (Boeka)

Mass Iftaar (Boeka)

28 May 2019 8:38 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

27 May 2019 10:02 PM
iii

iii

27 May 2019 9:57 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very good
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very good

Losing to England, even if below par with the bat, is no indictment on the Proteas, writes Daniel Gallan.
Ramaphosa made good on (at least 2) Cabinet promises - FW de Klerk Foundation
Ramaphosa made good on (at least 2) Cabinet promises - FW de Klerk Foundation

The FW de Klerk Foundation's Dave Steward said Ramaphosa made good on at least two promises: a smaller and more efficient Cabinet and the need for honest and efficient members in the executive.
ANC WC accepts DA offer to chair Scopa in a first for the parties
ANC WC accepts DA offer to chair Scopa in a first for the parties

The chairpersonship of Scopa gives the opposition unprecedented powers to probe the DA-run Western Cape government.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us