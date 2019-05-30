Child Abduction

30 May 2019 8:57 PM

Guest : Talita Fandesi Tonight we talk to a mother, Talita Fandesi, whose 4 year old child Leola has been abducted and is currently in Burundi. Leola was allowed to leave the country as her father promised to return with her after a visit to family in Burundi, Talita signed an affidavit allowing her father Joseph Kiwawa to leave the country with her. Soon after his arrival in Burundi Talita was told that he had no intention of allowing Leola to return home. We have Voice Notes sent by the Father to Talita, they are heartbreaking to listen to, also joining us Vera Kruger from the law firm Abrahams & Gross Attorneys & she specializes Family, Divorce and Matrimonial law.