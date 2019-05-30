BeautifulNews Winner

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Phophi Mudau Phophi Mudau As Phophi Mudau flicked through the clothing rails, a frightening realisation hit her. Each hanger held the trends of the time. But not one of them represented her heritage or the people of Limpopo. With a hunger to conserve Tshivenda and Xitsonga culture, she turned to fashion. So, she began experimenting with a sewing machine at her home. The outfits she designed and assembled were the perfect blend of traditional patterns and modern styles. And to test people’s responses, Phophi wore her own handiwork to a friend’s wedding. A bold move at the time. But six years later, her creations have become fashionable. Phophi is preserving Limpopo’s rich cultural history. Believing in the talent of people there, she motivates future designers to make their own attire.

Hiking with Tim Lundy

30 May 2019 9:43 PM
Child Abduction

30 May 2019 8:57 PM
Cabinet Announcement

29 May 2019 8:39 PM
The Great Eid Butter Crisis

28 May 2019 9:54 PM
Journey to Fatherhood - New Dads

28 May 2019 9:42 PM
Throw out your old medicine

28 May 2019 9:02 PM
Mass Iftaar (Boeka)

28 May 2019 8:38 PM
Beautiful News

27 May 2019 10:02 PM
iii

27 May 2019 9:57 PM
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very good
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very good

Losing to England, even if below par with the bat, is no indictment on the Proteas, writes Daniel Gallan.
Ramaphosa made good on (at least 2) Cabinet promises - FW de Klerk Foundation
Ramaphosa made good on (at least 2) Cabinet promises - FW de Klerk Foundation

The FW de Klerk Foundation's Dave Steward said Ramaphosa made good on at least two promises: a smaller and more efficient Cabinet and the need for honest and efficient members in the executive.
ANC WC accepts DA offer to chair Scopa in a first for the parties
ANC WC accepts DA offer to chair Scopa in a first for the parties

The chairpersonship of Scopa gives the opposition unprecedented powers to probe the DA-run Western Cape government.

