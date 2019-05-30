BeautifulNews Winner

30 May 2019 9:59 PM

Guest : Phophi Mudau Phophi Mudau As Phophi Mudau flicked through the clothing rails, a frightening realisation hit her. Each hanger held the trends of the time. But not one of them represented her heritage or the people of Limpopo. With a hunger to conserve Tshivenda and Xitsonga culture, she turned to fashion. So, she began experimenting with a sewing machine at her home. The outfits she designed and assembled were the perfect blend of traditional patterns and modern styles. And to test people’s responses, Phophi wore her own handiwork to a friend’s wedding. A bold move at the time. But six years later, her creations have become fashionable. Phophi is preserving Limpopo’s rich cultural history. Believing in the talent of people there, she motivates future designers to make their own attire.