2 June 2019 9:28 PM

Guest : Virginia Keppler By now I am sure you have seen the horrific video of a helpless, frail looking pensioner tied to a chair, lying on the floor of Mamelodi Hospital. The woman on the ground is 76 year old Martha Marais. And needless to say, her family is outraged and want to see justice done. Today the Gauteng Health MEC and an HRC representative visited Martha to hear her story. We are joined now by a spokesperson for Martha and her traumatised family, Virginia Keppler.