R1,6Bn Debit Scam

2 June 2019 9:55 PM

Guest : Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist at news 24 | R1,6 billion. That is the amount of money criminals are siphoning off your bank account a year, using crooked debit orders. And according to our next guest, investigative journalist, Kyle Cowan, it involves the entire financial industry, the Hawks, the police and SARS. The investigation has uncovered at least R1.6bn a year is being fraudulently debited from bank accounts. About 55 million debit orders to the value of R80bn are processed by the country’s banks every month. And it appears as if there are three major syndicates involved.