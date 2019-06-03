Guest : Roegshanda Pasco Another violent weekend on the Cape Flats, according to reports 8 people were shot since Thursday with 6 fatalities in the manenberg area. We were called by a resident of the area after the bloody weekend, he joins us on the line, also joining us is Roegshanda Pascoe from the Manenberg Safety Forum.
Manenberg : Weekend Violence
