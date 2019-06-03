Tonight with Lester Podcast

Manenberg : Weekend Violence


Guest : Roegshanda Pasco Another violent weekend on the Cape Flats, according to reports 8 people were shot since Thursday with 6 fatalities in the manenberg area. We were called by a resident of the area after the bloody weekend, he joins us on the line, also joining us is Roegshanda Pascoe from the Manenberg Safety Forum.

3 June 2019 9:59 PM
3 June 2019 9:35 PM
3 June 2019 8:47 PM
2 June 2019 11:02 PM
2 June 2019 10:47 PM
2 June 2019 10:32 PM
2 June 2019 9:55 PM
2 June 2019 9:28 PM
30 May 2019 9:59 PM
The Public Protector served Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice, which affords a person being investigated by the office the opportunity to give their side of the story.

The fund said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election last month, a focus on policy actions to remove long-standing constraints to growth and accelerate job creation was a must.
Judge Seun Moshidi found that Joao Rodrigues should stand trial for activist Ahmed Timol’s 1971 murder.

