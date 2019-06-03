Tonight with Lester Podcast

The Storyteller of Riverlea


Guest :  7de Laan stars Zane Meas and Christo Davids present Van Wyk - The Storyteller of Riverlea, the story of Chris van Wyk, at the Baxter Flipside for a limited season from 12 to 29 June. Two award-winning South African stage and television stars Zane Meas and Christo Davids, once again team up to present Van Wyk - The Storyteller of Riverlea, which comes to the Baxter Flipside for a limited season, from 12 to 29 June This follows its sold-out success at the Market Theatre earlier this year. Created and performed by Meas, directed by Christo Davids, The Storyteller of Riverlea explores the life of renowned South African author Chris Van Wyk - his influence as a poet and a writer and as a political activist, as well as his family life and his battle with cancer. This production pays homage to his humour, political values and his storytelling abilities, all of which have touched the lives of everyone that he encountered and those who have read his works. Zane and Christo both performed as Chris Van Wyk in Janice Honeyman's adaptation of Shirley, Goodness and Mercy which played to full houses in the Baxter Theatre Centre’s production which was also staged at the Market Theatre in 2008. The Storyteller of Riverlea marks the fifth collaboration between the two soapie stars, in a partnership that spans 12 years.

3 June 2019 9:59 PM
3 June 2019 9:07 PM
3 June 2019 8:47 PM
2 June 2019 11:02 PM
2 June 2019 10:47 PM
2 June 2019 10:32 PM
2 June 2019 9:55 PM
2 June 2019 9:28 PM
30 May 2019 9:59 PM
Features
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
The Public Protector served Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice, which affords a person being investigated by the office the opportunity to give their side of the story.

The fund said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election last month, a focus on policy actions to remove long-standing constraints to growth and accelerate job creation was a must.
Judge Seun Moshidi found that Joao Rodrigues should stand trial for activist Ahmed Timol’s 1971 murder.

