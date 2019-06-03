Beautiful News

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guests : Bulela Lesea The passengers drag themselves off the bus. After a hard day’s work, it’s good to finally be home. But their shoulders slump at the sight in front of them – a dilapidated bus shelter mirrors their fatigue. To Bulela Lesea, his neighbours’ despondency is unlike their usual liveliness. Lesea realised he could brighten up their environment and raise people’s spirits. Using his skills as a painter, he is spreading colour throughout Wolwerivier. A self-taught artist, Lesea brings luminous characters to life with the streaks of his brush. Children watch as he paints, captivated by his deft movements and the transformation of their home. Jethro Jaftha Self-love is Jethro Jaftha’s secret weapon. It’s a strength that’s taken years to hone. The words of others don’t hurt him like they did before. Growing up, children taunted him for his curly hair and skinny frame. Jaftha tried to fit in, even attempting to play sports he didn’t enjoy. Nothing helped. He remembers feeling like he was stranded at sea, unable to swim. Once Jaftha left school, a photographer invited him to step in front of the camera. The results of his first modelling shoot transformed Jaftha’s perception of himself. The source of his pain was in fact his power. Today, Jaftha believes his features are his greatest asset and harnesses this to celebrate his heritage. Now a successful model, Jaftha is using his experience with bullying to uplift others. Terence Mentor Terence Mentor has a confession. He used to be jealous of the bond that his two-yearold shared with his wife. When Mentor made the admission on social media, his fears resonated with other parents. Mentor decided to create an authentic, intimate handbook for fathers like him. The result is AfroDaddy, his online meeting place to share the challenges and triumphs of fatherhood. Mentor draws from his experience of fostering 14 children with his wife, Julie. In the past four years, they’ve opened their home and hearts to give children from welfare agencies the care they deserve. Mentor is now a full-time dad to Liam and Eli. Both boys feature in the AfroDaddy platform as Mentor gives an honest look into his life with them. With videos, blog posts, and podcasts, Mentor is breaking the silence on male parenting. The social stigma attached to men sharing their emotions, especially on public platforms, can make some conversations uncomfortable. Mentor dives into the discomfort and addresses issues across the parenting spectrum. Carvin Goldstone Every word out of Carvin Goldstone’s mouth is a biting observation of life. The comedian’s masterful range of accents cross cultural bounds, while his fiery wit keeps crowds in constant fits of laughter. Goldstone grew up surrounded by storytellers, and his Indian, black, and coloured heritage influence many of his jokes. Raised in Newlands East, Durban, Goldstone forged bonds with a diverse network of people. They became his foundation of support as he kickstarted his career. He voices their stories, sharing honest and hilarious tellings of life in South Africa. Laughter has the power to take us off the defensive, something Goldstone uses to grapple with difficult social topics. Recently, the comedian embarked on a world tour of 21 countries. While Goldstone garners international recognition, he’s still committed to his roots. To open doors for up-and-coming entertainers from Durban, Goldstone founded the Next Generation Comedy Show. The platform ensures that the tales of his hometown are never forgotten, and that there’s space for new ones to be heard. Most of all, Goldstone is uniting people through humour. Rather than laughing at each other, we can laugh with each other. Beautiful News has kicked off youth month with the above film. Hear some of the voices from released stories that make this country's youth extra special

EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

The Public Protector served Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice, which affords a person being investigated by the office the opportunity to give their side of the story.

IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth

The fund said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election last month, a focus on policy actions to remove long-standing constraints to growth and accelerate job creation was a must.
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judge
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judge

Judge Seun Moshidi found that Joao Rodrigues should stand trial for activist Ahmed Timol’s 1971 murder.

