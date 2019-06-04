Good intentions

4 June 2019 9:03 PM

Guests : Babongile Solly Moeng By now we've all heard of the good news story of petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele who payed for 21 yr old Monet van Deventer fuel at the Shell garage on the N2 when she discovered she forgot her bank card at home, not wanting her to get stranded on the N2 he filled her car with R100's petrol out of his own pocket. The grateful Deventer posted the story on FaceBook & started a crowdfunding campaign on the site BackaBuddy for Mbele in a couple days more than R400 000 was raised but on Monday it came out that the money raised would not be given to Mbele directly and would be managed the crowdfunding platform on his behalf. The reason given was a supposed concern for his safety. That did not go down well on social media. Many social users questioned why mbele wasn't allowed to control the money himself.