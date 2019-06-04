4 June 2019 9:24 PM

Guest : Fatima Allie Jeremy Van Wyk Tonight at the Callies Rugby Ground in Noll Avenue, Athlone the NPO Nakhlistan will be starting the process of cooking food for an estimated 85 000 less fortunate people . The annual event that's in it 35th year operates feeding schemes and charities throughout the year but Eid is it's flagship programme where they cook approximately 169 X 130 litre pots of Akni that will be distributed tomorrow on Eid. Joining us on the line is Fatima Allie, Nakhlistan Public Relations Officer -, our very own Jeremy van Wyk was also at the mass cooking