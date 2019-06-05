Floods in Cape Town

5 June 2019 8:41 PM

Guest : Charlotte Powell Last night, winter delivered the first major cold front to Cape Town. It brought much-needed rain, but just like every year, people living in informal settlements in wetlands and low-lying areas experience the misery of flooded homes. The City says all emergency services are on high alert, but no evacuations have been necessary yet. Another cold front is expected tonight - will this change the situation? Joining me is Charlotte Powell, the Disaster Risk Management spokesperson for the City of Cape Town.