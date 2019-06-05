Continuing the conversation on parental abduction

5 June 2019 9:42 PM

Guest : Adam Whittington The case of a Khayelitsha mother whose ex-boyfriend is refusing to return their daughter to South Africa after a trip to Burundi, has brought the problem of parental child abduction back into the spotlight. Last night we spoke to international abduction specialist, Adam Whittington, founder of Project Rescue Children. He joins us again tonight to continue the conversation about parents' rights under international law. Whittington says abduction by a parent is the most common way of kidnapping children, around the world.