Tonight with Lester Podcast

Designing the new R5 coin


Guest : lady Skollie-Laura Windvogel | Today saw the launch of six new commemorative circulation coins as part of a 'Celebrating South Africa' series. It marks the first time citizens were involved in deciding the themes for coins. Those born in a democratic South Africa were asked for their ideas and the one that stood out was 'our constitutional rights'. Accordingly, the themes include children's rights, environmental rights and freedom of religion. The theme for the new R5 coin is the line from the national anthem, 'Let us Live and Strive for Freedom'. I've got the designer on the line - Lady Skollie, otherwise known as Laura Windvogel, to chat about the inspiration behind her design.

Continuing the conversation on parental abduction

Continuing the conversation on parental abduction

5 June 2019 9:42 PM
Impact of GDP first quarter figures

Impact of GDP first quarter figures

5 June 2019 8:50 PM
Floods in Cape Town

Floods in Cape Town

5 June 2019 8:41 PM
Abduction

Abduction

4 June 2019 10:01 PM
Grey Jabesi , entrepreneur, Blockchain enthusiast, cryptocurrency evangelist

Grey Jabesi , entrepreneur, Blockchain enthusiast, cryptocurrency evangelist

4 June 2019 9:50 PM
Nakhlistan

Nakhlistan

4 June 2019 9:24 PM
Good intentions

Good intentions

4 June 2019 9:03 PM
Illegal Dumping Contributing to floods

Illegal Dumping Contributing to floods

4 June 2019 8:40 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

3 June 2019 9:59 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve

A total of 227/9 was never going to be enough and questions will be asked of Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat first under cloudy skies when his best chance of toppling India was taking wickets with the new ball.
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract

The Zondo commission on Wednesday heard that several payments to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital amounted to fraud.

DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet
DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his new shadow cabinet had the diversity, skills and experience needed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us