Designing the new R5 coin

5 June 2019 10:04 PM

Guest : lady Skollie-Laura Windvogel | Today saw the launch of six new commemorative circulation coins as part of a 'Celebrating South Africa' series. It marks the first time citizens were involved in deciding the themes for coins. Those born in a democratic South Africa were asked for their ideas and the one that stood out was 'our constitutional rights'. Accordingly, the themes include children's rights, environmental rights and freedom of religion. The theme for the new R5 coin is the line from the national anthem, 'Let us Live and Strive for Freedom'. I've got the designer on the line - Lady Skollie, otherwise known as Laura Windvogel, to chat about the inspiration behind her design.