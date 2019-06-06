Guests : Nazareen Ebrahim |CEO of Socially Acceptable. www.sociallyacceptable.co.za Advocate Mark Oppenhiemer Tonight on our Tech talk segment with Nazareen Ebrahim we talk about the fight between Huawei & google & have a look at Youtube's decision to ban hate speech on it's platform.
Tech Talk with Nazareen
|
6 June 2019 9:49 PM
|
6 June 2019 9:42 PM
|
6 June 2019 8:35 PM
|
5 June 2019 10:04 PM
|
5 June 2019 9:42 PM
|
5 June 2019 8:50 PM
|
5 June 2019 8:41 PM
|
4 June 2019 10:01 PM
|
Grey Jabesi , entrepreneur, Blockchain enthusiast, cryptocurrency evangelist
|
4 June 2019 9:50 PM