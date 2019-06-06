Safety in Hospitals

6 June 2019 9:49 PM

Guest : Mondli Mvambi A female doctor at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein bit off most of a man’s tongue as he allegedly attempted to rape her while she was sleeping in one of the staff quarters on Tuesday night. After his failed rape attempt the would be rapist ran off to National Hospital for treatment, thats where he was arrested by police after they were alerted to his presence. In 2010 a 35-year-old doctor, specialising in paediatrics at Pelonomi Hospital, was hit over the head with a brick and raped by three men.