Guest : Professor Catherine Kell ,Associate Professor ,Director of the School of Education at UCT| The Literacy Association of South Africa will be hosting its annual conference entitled Masifunde ditale: Literacy and Language in a Multilingual World which will be held at UCT from the 12 – 14 July 2019. The conference title is a playful mix of Xhosa and Afrikaans, meaning Let us read/learn the languages, and reflects the conference focus on multilingualism as a resource for learning literacy. South Africa is a richly multilingual country. For most South Africans, communicating in multiple languages is a matter of survival. However, there is a powerful emphasis on English in society and our school curriculum. Learners who don’t speak English as a home language are often seen as disadvantaged, lacking - in knowledge, experiences, literacy, linguistic and cultural resources. This conference aims to explore ways in which to address systemic failures in our education system, and share research and practice that can help draw on learners’ own languages and knowledge as resources in and out the classroom.

Zandile Gumede agrees to take 30 days leave of absence
Zandile Gumede agrees to take 30 days leave of absence

This followed a resolution by the ANC in KZN that the embattled mayor takes days to afford the party time to finalise her matter.
MEC Albert Fritz calls for Cele’s intervention to solve CT violent crimes
MEC Albert Fritz calls for Cele’s intervention to solve CT violent crimes

According to the Delft Community Policing Forum, at least 12 people were killed in the area last week.
James Selfe to step down as DA federal executive chair in October
James Selfe to step down as DA federal executive chair in October

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said this was decided by the party at their first federal council meeting following the general elections last month.

