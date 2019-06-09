James Selfe steps down

Guest : Sanusha Naidoo | Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative | James Selfe has stepped from his position as the DA's federal Executive Chairperson . Selfe will be taking up a poisition in a governance unit with the DA which will be tasked with supporting DA governments with service delivery .
