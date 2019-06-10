Tonight with Lester Podcast

Hero Nurse


Guest : Tshepo Lephoi of Ofentse HR Solutions Sister Colleen Grehan at Groote Schuur Hospital has been a nurse for most of her life and she's never taken leave. An expert in complex wound care, she's saved many lives – and treated on average 270 patients a month. Sister Grehan has to officially step down now but has no plans to stop doing what she loves as she still has plans to do community nursing. "When I was small when anything happened they called me, at school they called and people say this followed me, you didn’t choose nursing. It called me. And I think that sticks with you.” Sister Grehan is meticulous, a stickler for doing things the right way. She has deep empathy as solid and sensible as her shoes, she has the ability to make her patients feel like everything will be alright. **** Tshepo Lephoi of Ofentse HR Solutions believes at looking the matter a bit closer to see the underlying factors. This is where the fixing needs to be done, whether it be a too-macho organisational culture or employees who see their jobs as precarious. But he also says failing that there are ways to force employees to get better, faster, and not put others at risk.

Comrades Last Finisher

Comrades Last Finisher

10 June 2019 11:05 PM
Andrew Lewis - Sport Psychologist

Andrew Lewis - Sport Psychologist

10 June 2019 10:57 PM
Comrades - Voox Lost Out By One Minute

Comrades - Voox Lost Out By One Minute

10 June 2019 10:49 PM
Lady Skollie

Lady Skollie

9 June 2019 10:57 PM
Zonnebloem name change

Zonnebloem name change

9 June 2019 10:38 PM
James Selfe steps down

James Selfe steps down

9 June 2019 10:17 PM
Literacy and Language in a Multilingual World

Literacy and Language in a Multilingual World

9 June 2019 9:46 PM
Safety in Hospitals

Safety in Hospitals

6 June 2019 9:49 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

6 June 2019 9:42 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court

The Khayelitsha teen has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Child Justice Court next week.

Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent
Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent

The forum accused member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun of ignoring its request for a meeting to present evidence that the traders were provoked.
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount

Dozens of trucks have been attacked and torched on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in the past year, resulting in the deaths of over 200 people, including drivers.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us