Comrades - Voox Lost Out By One Minute

10 June 2019 10:49 PM

Guest : Vukilie “Voox” Sonandzi Vukilie “Voox” Sonandzi tackled his first Comrades marathon this weekend. And by his own admission it was an education of note. A journalist by trade, Voox, as he is known, knows the value of preparation and research. But can that prepare you for the mental challenge that Comrades presents? Despite his months of dedication to getting ready for this marathon of marathons, he missed the cut off by a heartbreaking 60 seconds. So will he do it again? And was all the training and pain all worth it? He joins us now to reflect on which was worse, the physical bone-grinding slog, or mental anguish at not making the cut?