Tonight with Lester Podcast

Working while sick


Guest : Thabang Tlaka | Clinical Psychologist During ??Flu season, every person should show some caution if they’re experiencing ??Flu symptoms. That means skipping out on that trip to the movies or a restaurant, but also using a sick day at work. Staying home while sick is the best way to keep your fellow employees free of the virus you’re battling. But sometimes it isn’t that easy. How do you go about taking a ‘sick day’ if you are an independent contractor or a freelancer? (which means ‘no work, no pay’). And with the South African economy the way it is, and with the high cost of living, we need to hustle and put food on the table for our families.

Politicians travelling by public transport-YAY or NAY?

Politicians travelling by public transport-YAY or NAY?

11 June 2019 9:03 PM
Comrades Last Finisher

Comrades Last Finisher

10 June 2019 11:05 PM
Andrew Lewis - Sport Psychologist

Andrew Lewis - Sport Psychologist

10 June 2019 10:57 PM
Comrades - Voox Lost Out By One Minute

Comrades - Voox Lost Out By One Minute

10 June 2019 10:49 PM
Hero Nurse

Hero Nurse

10 June 2019 10:38 PM
Lady Skollie

Lady Skollie

9 June 2019 10:57 PM
Zonnebloem name change

Zonnebloem name change

9 June 2019 10:38 PM
James Selfe steps down

James Selfe steps down

9 June 2019 10:17 PM
Literacy and Language in a Multilingual World

Literacy and Language in a Multilingual World

9 June 2019 9:46 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
2 Westdene preschoolers killed by rat poison
2 Westdene preschoolers killed by rat poison

The City of Johannesburg said the privately-run preschool where the children died did not have the required permits.
Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agriculture
Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agriculture

The panel was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform which was chaired by Vuyo Mahlathi.

Don't bring weapons to school, bring respect - Lesufi tells pupils at memorial
Don't bring weapons to school, bring respect - Lesufi tells pupils at memorial

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attended the memorial service of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela who was stabbed to death last week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us