Working while sick

11 June 2019 8:41 PM

Guest : Thabang Tlaka | Clinical Psychologist During ??Flu season, every person should show some caution if they’re experiencing ??Flu symptoms. That means skipping out on that trip to the movies or a restaurant, but also using a sick day at work. Staying home while sick is the best way to keep your fellow employees free of the virus you’re battling. But sometimes it isn’t that easy. How do you go about taking a ‘sick day’ if you are an independent contractor or a freelancer? (which means ‘no work, no pay’). And with the South African economy the way it is, and with the high cost of living, we need to hustle and put food on the table for our families.