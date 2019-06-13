Should we stop eating Calamari?

13 June 2019 8:44 PM

Guest : Aaniyah Omardie Traps for octopus have become a death trap for whales of the False Bay coastline, on Monday a Bryde's Whale swimming just of Millers Point was entangled in a octopus trap's rope & unfortunately died in the process. This was not an isolated incident as another young humpback whale had to be rescued by the NSRI also near Millers Point, that young whale was lucky and survived the ordeal. The death of the Bryde's whale has caused an outrage amongst locals and a petition is circulating requesting for an immediate moratorium on all octopus trapping in the False Bay area until the impact of octopus trap fishing and its impact on other sea life is understood.