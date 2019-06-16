Tonight with Lester Podcast

Fathers Day special


Guests : Bradley Johannessen                Liam Syster                Emmanuel Williams We are joined tonight on Fathers day by Bradley Johannessen ,mentor & Regional character from The Character Company. The programme provides mentorship for young boys aged 5 to 10 years old. Bradley is joined by Liam Syster and Emmanuel Williams.

SONA Preview

16 June 2019 10:59 PM
Teenagers built their own plane

16 June 2019 10:34 PM
Mandla Mlangeni

13 June 2019 9:48 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

13 June 2019 9:32 PM
Should we stop eating Calamari?

13 June 2019 8:44 PM
Beautiful News Winner

12 June 2019 9:57 PM
EUSA: "Teachers arm up!"

12 June 2019 9:39 PM
LSA : What does fatherhood mean to you?

12 June 2019 9:04 PM
Sing to me of hope

11 June 2019 9:58 PM
EWN Headlines
Zikalala: Youth must prioritise education
Zikalala: Youth must prioritise education

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government will continue with efforts to empower the youth to participate in the mainstream economy.
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster

Wearing traditional white robes and turban, he was driven to the prosecutor’s office in Khartoum, Reuters witnesses said.
Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth
Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane challenged government and his own party to contribute to the upliftment of young people.
