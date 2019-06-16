Guests : Bradley Johannessen Liam Syster Emmanuel Williams We are joined tonight on Fathers day by Bradley Johannessen ,mentor & Regional character from The Character Company. The programme provides mentorship for young boys aged 5 to 10 years old. Bradley is joined by Liam Syster and Emmanuel Williams.
Fathers Day special
|
16 June 2019 10:59 PM
|
16 June 2019 10:34 PM
|
13 June 2019 9:48 PM
|
13 June 2019 9:32 PM
|
13 June 2019 8:44 PM
|
12 June 2019 9:57 PM
|
12 June 2019 9:39 PM
|
12 June 2019 9:04 PM
|
11 June 2019 9:58 PM