Tonight with Lester Podcast

Teenagers built their own plane


Guest : Megan Werner A group of teenagers will be leaving on a journey from Cape Town to Cairo with their own self-assembled plane which took them three weeks to build. Twenty teenagers from different backgrounds all participated in the construction of the Sling-4 aircraft which was completed in June last year. Another few teenagers who have their pilot licences will be flying the aircraft with a senior pilot. The team is set to embark on their journey on June 12. The Sling-4 aircraft seats four individuals and there will also be a support plane flying with the aircraft. Teen pilot and founder of U Dream Global, Megan Werner, 17, said: “When we started building the aircraft, we didn’t know anything about aviation and we had to learn about all the tools and learning to read the engineering drawings was also quite a challenge.” Teen plane builders work on their Sling-4 aircraft, which they will use on their journey from Cape to Cairo on June 12. Picture: Supplied U Dream Global is an non-profit organisation that aims to support and transform the lives of young people. The teenagers will visit various cities and villages during their five-week journey through Africa. The destinations to be visited include Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt. They will also make a stop in Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia on their way back. “We will also be giving inspirational talks to the locals at the different destinations and will offer them a first time experience on the aircraft because many of these people has never seen or even been on a plane before,” Werner said. Fund-raiser manager for the U Dream global Cape to Cairo project, Simon Manda said: “These teenagers have built something that will create waves in Africa. “They are showing everyone what South African youth are capable of even though some of them come from difficult backgrounds.” The team would like to raise funds to help cover the costs. A campaign has been launched on the crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy where they hope to raise R350000.

SONA Preview

SONA Preview

16 June 2019 10:59 PM
Fathers Day special

Fathers Day special

16 June 2019 9:58 PM
Mandla Mlangeni

Mandla Mlangeni

13 June 2019 9:48 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

13 June 2019 9:32 PM
Should we stop eating Calamari?

Should we stop eating Calamari?

13 June 2019 8:44 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Beautiful News Winner

12 June 2019 9:57 PM
EUSA: "Teachers arm up!"

EUSA: "Teachers arm up!"

12 June 2019 9:39 PM
LSA : What does fatherhood mean to you?

LSA : What does fatherhood mean to you?

12 June 2019 9:04 PM
Sing to me of hope

Sing to me of hope

11 June 2019 9:58 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Zikalala: Youth must prioritise education
Zikalala: Youth must prioritise education

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government will continue with efforts to empower the youth to participate in the mainstream economy.
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster

Wearing traditional white robes and turban, he was driven to the prosecutor’s office in Khartoum, Reuters witnesses said.
Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth
Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane challenged government and his own party to contribute to the upliftment of young people.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us