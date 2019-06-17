Al Noor orphanage raided

17 June 2019 9:56 PM

Guest : Sharna Fernandez The Department of social welfare has removed 16 children from a local Woodstock orphanage. The head of the orphanage Amina Madien was arrested by the Hawks for fraud and corruption. It's alleged that she pocketed money intended for the orphanage. The orphanage has responded in a statement claiming “The department failed to inform the children about the process and their removal, and they forced them to take all their belongings,” “That process was not child-friendly, thus not in the interest of the children, thus violating the children and traumatising them. “The home was not issued with any tangible reasons nor notice of removal. The management of Al-Noor made several attempts to communicate with the department with regard to a plan of action and to urge that due process be followed. When we called the orphanage we were told that only volunteers were at the orphanage, no staff members were available to speak to us. We are now joined on the line by the MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez