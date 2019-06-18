Guest : Sizwe Mbebe Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested in Paris in connection with a criminal investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar . Is this the beginning of the end for Qatar's World Cup Dream or will the powers that be ensure that the country gets to keep their controversial World cup? Football analyst Sizwe Mbebe joins us for this discussion
FIFA Corruption
