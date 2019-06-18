Cape Town water supply

18 June 2019 8:58 PM

Guest : Dr Kevin Winter | from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT) | Cape Town has been experiencing some decent rain in the last couple of weeks and with dam levels way up from what they were a year ago are we mistaken in thinking that our water crisis is over? Have ground water levels been replenished sufficiently or are we in need of increased rainfall to be on the safe side? Dr Kevin Winter from the from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town joins us.