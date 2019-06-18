Biometrics & Air travel

18 June 2019 9:32 PM

Guest : Emad Muhanna | Vice President of SITA Government Sector SITA have been attending the 5th annual ID4Africa event taking place in Johannesburg from 18 – 20 June, where governments from across Africa will be coming together to explore how they can adopt modern digital identity systems to quickly and securely manage the processing of passengers and travellers across borders. So how how can biometrics make travel safer & easier? Emad Muhanna, Vice President, SITA Government Sector joins us on the line