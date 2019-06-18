The Ice Berg chaser

18 June 2019 9:45 PM

Guest : Nick Sloane Is it possible to tow an iceberg? Nick Sloane, renown salvager seems to think so. He is looking for investors to support his plan to go to get an find an iceberg, hook it up & tow it to SA. Sloane has apparently already assembled a team of glaciologists, oceanographers, and engineers to assist him in his venture. he joins us on the line from the UK.