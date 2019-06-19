Tonight with Lester Podcast

UWC and SABC in historic media partnership


Guests : Gasant Abader On Tuesday the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the Western Cape SABC signed a historic partnership agreement. The provincial broadcaster will assist the UWC Media Society - a student driven initiative - to enhance the student experience by developing media and broadcasting skills. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the UWC Bellville campus, will give UWC Media Society students opportunities to learn from professionals working for various platforms including radio, TV and digital media. The student driven UWC Media Society is comprised of three streams - print, radio and television. The partnership between UWC, SABC Western Cape and Goodhope FM will include on-the-job observation in newsrooms and radio studios. Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Student Development and Support, Professor Pamela Dube, said the University and the UWC Media Society are very excited about the partnership with the public broadcaster. “The SABC will help equip students with the skills and expertise, with content packaging, news, entertainment and information. The students will also have the opportunity to experience newsrooms and the various roles and responsibilities, particularly in radio, TV broadcast media and digital media,” Prof Dube said. “The SABC will also help our students to set up our campus radio studio and provide guidance and training on how to use the equipment, especially in the digital age. We are looking forward to walking this journey with the SABC, and we are counting on their expertise since they will be taking students on site for observation and coaching. Included in the MoU is a partnership with Goodhope FM, but also so much more.” SABC Provincial General Manager, James Shikwambana, said the SABC is excited about this new partnership and that it is ready to start working with the students. “The SABC Western Cape can’t wait to help with the setting up of the campus radio station. As the biggest roleplayer in the industry we are excited and are happy to help. This is a journey that we are looking forward to start,” Shikwambana said. UWC Media Society’s Onke Qhoyi, the sports editor for the student newspaper platform, is excited about the partnership. He is particularly interested in learning about the radio and television industries. UWC's Gasant Abader joins us on the line

Switching insurance

Switching insurance

19 June 2019 9:57 PM
‘Heroes’, published by ACTIVATE!

‘Heroes’, published by ACTIVATE!

19 June 2019 9:40 PM
SONA Preview

SONA Preview

19 June 2019 8:39 PM
The Ice Berg chaser

The Ice Berg chaser

18 June 2019 9:45 PM
Biometrics & Air travel

Biometrics & Air travel

18 June 2019 9:32 PM
Cape Town water supply

Cape Town water supply

18 June 2019 8:58 PM
FIFA Corruption

FIFA Corruption

18 June 2019 8:43 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

17 June 2019 9:59 PM
Al Noor orphanage raided

Al Noor orphanage raided

17 June 2019 9:56 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good

The New Zealand skipper played a masterfully paced innings that included nine fours and one six as he dragged his team beyond the Proteas score of 241/6.
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles

SABC staffers have been threatened with retrenchments as the organisation tries to avert a disaster in the face of a budget deficit amounting to billions of rand.
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed

At 1520 GMT the rand was 0.12% weaker at 14.5250 per dollar after a close of 14.5075 overnight, losing some momentum after posting a two-week high of 14.4700 earlier in the day.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us