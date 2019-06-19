UWC and SABC in historic media partnership

19 June 2019 9:00 PM

Guests : Gasant Abader On Tuesday the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the Western Cape SABC signed a historic partnership agreement. The provincial broadcaster will assist the UWC Media Society - a student driven initiative - to enhance the student experience by developing media and broadcasting skills. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the UWC Bellville campus, will give UWC Media Society students opportunities to learn from professionals working for various platforms including radio, TV and digital media. The student driven UWC Media Society is comprised of three streams - print, radio and television. The partnership between UWC, SABC Western Cape and Goodhope FM will include on-the-job observation in newsrooms and radio studios. Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Student Development and Support, Professor Pamela Dube, said the University and the UWC Media Society are very excited about the partnership with the public broadcaster. “The SABC will help equip students with the skills and expertise, with content packaging, news, entertainment and information. The students will also have the opportunity to experience newsrooms and the various roles and responsibilities, particularly in radio, TV broadcast media and digital media,” Prof Dube said. “The SABC will also help our students to set up our campus radio studio and provide guidance and training on how to use the equipment, especially in the digital age. We are looking forward to walking this journey with the SABC, and we are counting on their expertise since they will be taking students on site for observation and coaching. Included in the MoU is a partnership with Goodhope FM, but also so much more.” SABC Provincial General Manager, James Shikwambana, said the SABC is excited about this new partnership and that it is ready to start working with the students. “The SABC Western Cape can’t wait to help with the setting up of the campus radio station. As the biggest roleplayer in the industry we are excited and are happy to help. This is a journey that we are looking forward to start,” Shikwambana said. UWC Media Society’s Onke Qhoyi, the sports editor for the student newspaper platform, is excited about the partnership. He is particularly interested in learning about the radio and television industries. UWC's Gasant Abader joins us on the line