‘Heroes’, published by ACTIVATE!

19 June 2019 9:40 PM

Guest : Kaydee Mashilo Anele We are joined tonight by an old friend of the show, Kaydee Mashilo she is the communications manager for ACTIVATE Change Drivers. They are a Non Profit Youth Organisation which started out in 2012 and to date has provided more than 2500 young South Africans with the training to change their lives, and the world they inhabit. They are present across all nine provinces from cities to rural areas. Kaydee is here to talk about a book they compiled, HEROES which features some of the 3,400 youth Activators that have taken part in their leadership programme.