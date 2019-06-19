‘Heroes’, published by ACTIVATE!

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Kaydee Mashilo               Anele We are joined tonight by an old friend of the show, Kaydee Mashilo she is the communications manager for ACTIVATE Change Drivers. They are a Non Profit Youth Organisation which started out in 2012 and to date has provided more than 2500 young South Africans with the training to change their lives, and the world they inhabit. They are present across all nine provinces from cities to rural areas. Kaydee is here to talk about a book they compiled, HEROES which features some of the 3,400 youth Activators that have taken part in their leadership programme.

EWN Headlines
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good

The New Zealand skipper played a masterfully paced innings that included nine fours and one six as he dragged his team beyond the Proteas score of 241/6.
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles

SABC staffers have been threatened with retrenchments as the organisation tries to avert a disaster in the face of a budget deficit amounting to billions of rand.
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed

At 1520 GMT the rand was 0.12% weaker at 14.5250 per dollar after a close of 14.5075 overnight, losing some momentum after posting a two-week high of 14.4700 earlier in the day.
