Sarah Ferguson - Swimming against plastic

23 June 2019 10:04 PM

Guest : Sarah Ferguson There are 2 questions people have consistently asked me since my return: 1- what does it feel like to be a world record holder? 2- What’s next? I have found it difficult to answer the first question. I have not changed directly. I am still me, my job is still the same and life carries on as if nothing happened in many regards. Bu, being a world record holder has already opened up a lot of doors and opportunities which I am going to focus on exploring in this next season. I want to fully absorb and process what we have accomplished and maximise on the exposure from this swim. The biggest impact to me so far from this trip has been the unprecedented power of teamwork. There were over 7 different countries represented in making this swim happen. (South Africa, USA, Chile, Latvia, Denmark, UK, Rapa Nui) The only other time in my life that I have experienced such effective teamwork and unity was when I was a youth leader and university. Having such different cultures and personalities uniting together to bring their very best skills to a common cause, for me, was mind-blowing and such an incredible joy to experience. The power of teamwork was second to none. Including the local community in this campaign was such an incredible privelage. Rapa Nui is an incredibly unique place. The people are remarkable and welcomed us generously into their homes and culture. From a population of 15 000 to 100 they almost became extinct, but through clever planning and hard work they built back to about 7000 people today. Rapa Nui has been seen by some to be the belly button of the earth and is a great example of our human race. We are currently destroying our planet- just like they did so many years ago, but it is not too late to change and restore our land to the way God intended it to be. We need to start being mindful of every consumer choice we make and turn back to our ancestors to learn from their mistakes and successes. It is not a simple task, but it is something that we can do together. There are 1-2 planes of 300-600 tourists a day who visit Rapa Nui. Most of them are there to see the MOai and have no idea of how much more the island and its people have to offer. Toki music school is a hidden gem and an incredible model of how to build a better more sustainable future. The day after the swim we were invited to a local fish braai by Tavu, Karina and Konui, we headed to the one and only sandy beach on the island. We set up camp under the trees with a large braai covered in fresh fish, sweet potatoes, taro root and plantains and were treated to a feast- No cutlery, no crockery, just our hands and banana leaves for plates. Bones were thrown into the fire- the way we should all be eating. Batman (Tavu’s cousin) and Mehari (Tavu’s daughter) broke out into a spontaneous song playing the guitar and ukulele together for the first time. It was a beautiful day out with beautiful people. Horses, cows and dogs roam free on the island. There are no traffic lights, fruit trees are in abundance and we would pick guavas at our leisure whenever we were hungry. There is a strong reliance in the land and ocean to provide food for the locals as well as a deep spiritual connection. I have no doubt that Gods hand was on every detail of this swim and the build up to it. Showing us a rainbow the day before the swim at the blessing ceremony and 1 the day we left the island. The welcome and acceptance form the local people, the unity of everyone despite such unique personalities and the near perfect swim conditions, are all undeniable stamps of God’s hand at work. I could totally live island life. The simplicity, dependence on the land and delicious diet plus general respect for nature is inspiring. The increased tourism is a boost for the economy but also brings with it problems of its own as demand for western food and drink starts to impact the island vibe and natural way of living. With our growing consumerism globalisation and tourism in the western world, we have lost the slow pace, hard working lifestyle of the past. Rapa Nuin’s could teach us a thing or two about authentic sustainable living, community and connection. I walk away from this experience richer than before, not due to the accomplishment of a world record, but because of deep connections with incredibly generous people. Satisfied with an unbelievable team effort to create a world record for a swim against plastic that not only changed my life, but I think meant so much to the local community as well.