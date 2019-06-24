Tonight with Lester Podcast

We need more cops


Guest : Eldred de Klerk| Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis | In a recent interview Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that for South Africa to meet United Nations international standard police officer to citizen ratio of 1 to 220 we'd need to employ an additional 60 000 cops, currently the SA ratio is 1 to 383. Minister Cele also highlighted government's predicament , they cant afford to employ the needed police due to economic restraints while the high crime rate is negatively impacting the economy. SAPS currently has 5,000 trainees with a further 14,000 set to be added in the next two years. Herein lies the problem, we cant wait 5 years for the required number of officers neither can we afford to fast track them through their training. Cele also mentioned that boosting SAPS numbers without strengthening the entire criminal justice system from cops on the beat to prosecutors, judges & Correctional Services will all be in vain. For more on this story we are joined by Eldred de Klerk ,Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Indlulamithi South Africa Scenarios 2030

Indlulamithi South Africa Scenarios 2030

24 June 2019 9:54 PM
Rapper Jerome Rex in studio

Rapper Jerome Rex in studio

24 June 2019 9:36 PM
Snakes in Suits

Snakes in Suits

24 June 2019 9:17 PM
Musa Marimbire & Chipimo Power Express

Musa Marimbire & Chipimo Power Express

23 June 2019 11:01 PM
Sarah Ferguson - Swimming against plastic

Sarah Ferguson - Swimming against plastic

23 June 2019 10:04 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

20 June 2019 10:05 PM
Post SONA

Post SONA

20 June 2019 9:54 PM
Switching insurance

Switching insurance

19 June 2019 9:57 PM
‘Heroes’, published by ACTIVATE!

‘Heroes’, published by ACTIVATE!

19 June 2019 9:40 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity
Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity

Futurewei has banned Huawei employees from its offices, moved Futurewei employees to a new IT system and forbidden them from using the Huawei name or logo in communications.
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project

A 54-hour maintenance project was under way, but Rand water said there had been minimal disruption.
EFF Student Command vows to hold demonstration over Mlungisi Madonsela probe
EFF Student Command vows to hold demonstration over Mlungisi Madonsela probe

The third year business administration student was shot outside the university’s Steve Biko campus in February when students clashed with private security guards.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us