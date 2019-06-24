We need more cops

24 June 2019 8:40 PM

Guest : Eldred de Klerk| Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis | In a recent interview Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that for South Africa to meet United Nations international standard police officer to citizen ratio of 1 to 220 we'd need to employ an additional 60 000 cops, currently the SA ratio is 1 to 383. Minister Cele also highlighted government's predicament , they cant afford to employ the needed police due to economic restraints while the high crime rate is negatively impacting the economy. SAPS currently has 5,000 trainees with a further 14,000 set to be added in the next two years. Herein lies the problem, we cant wait 5 years for the required number of officers neither can we afford to fast track them through their training. Cele also mentioned that boosting SAPS numbers without strengthening the entire criminal justice system from cops on the beat to prosecutors, judges & Correctional Services will all be in vain. For more on this story we are joined by Eldred de Klerk ,Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis