Snakes in Suits

24 June 2019 9:17 PM

Guest : Lauren Davis Workplace bullying is on the rise, with 96% of people claiming to have experienced it*. Psychology Today refers to bullying as the ‘silent epidemic not limited to the school playground’. Workplace bullies come in different shapes and sizes: a boss who can be mean for no reason, a co-worker who takes credit for your work, a client who knows no boundaries. Whatever the form, the behaviour is severe, destructive and pervasive. Bullying is not a one off event. It is a pattern of behavior deliberately intended to dominate, cause distress and fear in the intended victim. So how do you beat the workplace bully without losing your cool and possibly losing your job? Lauren Davis, member of Tidal & Clinical Pshycologist joins us on the line