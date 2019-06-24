24 June 2019 9:54 PM

Guest : Andile Sangqu Indlulamithi South Africa Scenarios 2030 is a multi-stakeholder, research- driven initiative that seeks to re- invigorate our search, as a nation, for ways to create a society where all people experience a sense of belonging and solidarity. A South Africa where all have opportunities to build a better life. What a social cohesive SA will look like and is it attainable? As well as discuss the education system, Industrial revolution and empowerment for the youth. Is a socially cohesive SA a country where our women are not amongst the world most abused and vicitmised, where we don't have a thousand innocent people killed in Cape Flats gang wars in a year, a South Africa where the youth have a decent chance at gainful employment .