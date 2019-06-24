Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Andile Sangqu Indlulamithi South Africa Scenarios 2030 is a multi-stakeholder, research- driven initiative that seeks to re- invigorate our search, as a nation, for ways to create a society where all people experience a sense of belonging and solidarity. A South Africa where all have opportunities to build a better life. What a social cohesive SA will look like and is it attainable? As well as discuss the education system, Industrial revolution and empowerment for the youth. Is a socially cohesive SA a country where our women are not amongst the world most abused and vicitmised, where we don't have a thousand innocent people killed in Cape Flats gang wars in a year, a South Africa where the youth have a decent chance at gainful employment .

Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity
Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity

Futurewei has banned Huawei employees from its offices, moved Futurewei employees to a new IT system and forbidden them from using the Huawei name or logo in communications.
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project

A 54-hour maintenance project was under way, but Rand water said there had been minimal disruption.
EFF Student Command vows to hold demonstration over Mlungisi Madonsela probe
EFF Student Command vows to hold demonstration over Mlungisi Madonsela probe

The third year business administration student was shot outside the university’s Steve Biko campus in February when students clashed with private security guards.

