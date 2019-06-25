Cops & lawyers

Guest : William Booth In a recent incident a man arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance was held at a local police station, when friends came to see if he could be bailed the detective at the cop shop handed them the business card of a lawyer. Is it ethical for a police officer to recommend a lawyer to a suspect? Criminal lawyer William Booth joins us for this talk
